New Zealand Rebounds: Cyclone Cleanup and Resilience

New Zealand's North Island is starting to recover following the battering from Cyclone Vaianu. Evacuees are returning home as roads are cleared of debris.

Acting Mayor of Whakatane, Julie Jukes, described the cyclone as bringing the worst weather she's ever seen, although thankfully, there were no reported casualties—only damage to property.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised the emergency response system for its effectiveness. Cyclone Vaianu has now moved offshore, reducing potential weather warnings to large ocean swells.