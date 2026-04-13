New Zealand Rebounds: Cyclone Cleanup and Resilience
New Zealand's North Island begins recovering after Cyclone Vaianu. Roads are being cleared, power outages persist, and some roads remain closed. Despite the damage, there were no casualties. The emergency system proved effective, thanks to preparation and response. The cyclone has moved offshore, leaving warnings only for large ocean swells.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:16 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand's North Island is starting to recover following the battering from Cyclone Vaianu. Evacuees are returning home as roads are cleared of debris.
Acting Mayor of Whakatane, Julie Jukes, described the cyclone as bringing the worst weather she's ever seen, although thankfully, there were no reported casualties—only damage to property.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised the emergency response system for its effectiveness. Cyclone Vaianu has now moved offshore, reducing potential weather warnings to large ocean swells.