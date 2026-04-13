Krisumi City: A New Era of Indo-Japanese Luxury Living in Gurugram

Krisumi Corporation Ltd., a collaborative effort between Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and India's Krishna Group, is set to further boost its luxury housing venture in Gurugram with an additional investment of Rs 4,500 crore over the next 6-7 years.

The ongoing project, 'Krisumi City', spans over 33.5 acres and is strategically located along the Dwarka Expressway. With a current investment of Rs 2,500 crore, it comprises a total of 2,772 housing units across multiple phases. Initiated in 2019, this venture marks Sumitomo's entry into the Indian real estate landscape.

The first phase launched at Rs 8,500 per sq ft, now values at Rs 24,000 per sq ft, showcasing significant appreciation. As Krisumi gears up to launch the 'The Forest Reserve' phase, the project aims for completion by 2032 with a promising rental market and substantial revenue potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)