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Koochie Global Unveils India's First Self-Powered Open-Air Fitness Hub

Koochie Global has launched a self-powered fitness facility at Bengaluru's Sankey Tank Park, promoting sustainable fitness in urban areas. This kinetic energy-based infrastructure offers outdoor cardio and strength training and reflects collaboration between private firms and civic bodies to enhance public health amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:12 IST
Koochie Global Unveils India's First Self-Powered Open-Air Fitness Hub

Bengaluru witnessed a pioneering moment as Koochie Global introduced India's first self-powered open-air fitness infrastructure at Sankey Tank Park. This innovative facility, developed alongside the Bangalore West City Corporation, signifies a major leap in sustainable fitness solutions for public spaces.

Inaugurated by Olympian Srihari Nataraj and MLA C. N. Ashwath Narayan, the park's kinetic equipment generates energy from user movement, offering an eco-friendly alternative that tracks performance metrics while adjusting resistance in real-time.

With plans to expand nationwide, Koochie Global Chairman Roben Dass emphasized the goal of accessible, high-quality fitness ecosystems that capitalize on public areas to encourage healthier lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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