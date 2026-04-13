India's Monsoon Challenge: Navigating El Nino's Impact
India anticipates below-average monsoon rains in 2026, affecting its $4 trillion economy. The monsoon brings 70% of needed rainfall. El Nino development may exacerbate drought conditions. However, positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions could strengthen late-season rains, offering some relief to the agricultural sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:16 IST
India is forecasting its first below-average monsoon in three years, a development that could strain Asia's third-largest economy, according to a government report released Monday.
The anticipated shortfall in rain, driven partly by evolving El Nino conditions, raises concerns about agricultural output amidst ongoing inflationary pressures.
Authorities point to a possible positive Indian Ocean Dipole later in the season as a mitigating factor that could bolster monsoon rains, despite the initial El Nino challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- agriculture
- Indian Ocean Dipole
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