India's Monsoon Challenge: Navigating El Nino's Impact

India is forecasting its first below-average monsoon in three years, a development that could strain Asia's third-largest economy, according to a government report released Monday.

The anticipated shortfall in rain, driven partly by evolving El Nino conditions, raises concerns about agricultural output amidst ongoing inflationary pressures.

Authorities point to a possible positive Indian Ocean Dipole later in the season as a mitigating factor that could bolster monsoon rains, despite the initial El Nino challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)