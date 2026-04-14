Overcoming Hurdles: India's Solar Revolution in Agriculture

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme faces substantial obstacles, including inadequate grid infrastructure, financial access for small developers, and low tariff rates. A recent analysis highlights these hurdles, impacting the installation of the scheme's planned 34.8 GW solar capacity by 2026, with only 14 GW achieved so far.

Launched in 2019, the scheme encourages farmers to adopt solar power with three components. Component A supports solar power plant installation for farmers' additional income, whereas Component B offers subsidized off-grid solar irrigation pumps. Component C, divided into two parts, aims for either individual pump solarisation or larger feeder-level setups.

The CEEW, CSTEP, and IISD report underscores issues like unaffordable land near substations and the reluctance of farmers in leasing land. Financial institutions hesitate to support developers due to financially weak DISCOMs, impeding PM-KUSUM's success. Effective solutions are essential as the program moves into its next phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)