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Government Curbs Glufosinate Imports: A Six-Month Agriculture Alert

The government has imposed a six-month restriction on the importation of the herbicide Glufosinate and its salts, requiring that import costs, including anti-dumping duties, exceed Rs 1,154 per kilogram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:23 IST
Government Curbs Glufosinate Imports: A Six-Month Agriculture Alert
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  • India

The government has announced a six-month restriction on the import of Glufosinate, a widely used herbicide in the agricultural sector. This decision was communicated through a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

According to the new policy, the import of Glufosinate and its salts will be limited if the combined cost, insurance, freight value, and applicable anti-dumping duty do not surpass Rs 1,154 per kilogram.

This measure aims to regulate the trade and pricing of this crucial agricultural input, ensuring fair market competition for domestic producers.

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