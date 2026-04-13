Government Curbs Glufosinate Imports: A Six-Month Agriculture Alert

The government has announced a six-month restriction on the import of Glufosinate, a widely used herbicide in the agricultural sector. This decision was communicated through a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

According to the new policy, the import of Glufosinate and its salts will be limited if the combined cost, insurance, freight value, and applicable anti-dumping duty do not surpass Rs 1,154 per kilogram.

This measure aims to regulate the trade and pricing of this crucial agricultural input, ensuring fair market competition for domestic producers.