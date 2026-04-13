Andhra Pradesh Enforces Marine Fishing Ban for Conservation

The government of Andhra Pradesh has declared a two-month ban on marine fishing, lasting from April 15 to June 14, as a measure to preserve marine ecosystems and ensure the safety of fisherfolk. Authorities emphasized the importance of compliance, warning of legal repercussions for violators.

During this period, financial assistance will be offered to affected fisherfolk, with each eligible individual set to receive Rs 20,000. This direct benefit transfer is intended to support those who face a loss of livelihood due to the moratorium.

The ban also comes with specific operational guidelines for boats, mandating size limits based on registration criteria. Only boats registered during the 2025–26 fishing ban period will qualify for financial aid, and beneficiaries must complete digital verification processes, including eKYC.