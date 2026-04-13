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Andhra Pradesh Enforces Marine Fishing Ban for Conservation

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a fishing ban from April 15 to June 14, aimed at conserving marine resources and providing financial support for affected fisherfolk. Eligible fishermen will receive Rs 20,000 as compensation during this period, with strict compliance required for boat operations and eligibility criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Enforces Marine Fishing Ban for Conservation
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  • India

The government of Andhra Pradesh has declared a two-month ban on marine fishing, lasting from April 15 to June 14, as a measure to preserve marine ecosystems and ensure the safety of fisherfolk. Authorities emphasized the importance of compliance, warning of legal repercussions for violators.

During this period, financial assistance will be offered to affected fisherfolk, with each eligible individual set to receive Rs 20,000. This direct benefit transfer is intended to support those who face a loss of livelihood due to the moratorium.

The ban also comes with specific operational guidelines for boats, mandating size limits based on registration criteria. Only boats registered during the 2025–26 fishing ban period will qualify for financial aid, and beneficiaries must complete digital verification processes, including eKYC.

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