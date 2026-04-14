Tragedy on the Tarmac: A Heartbreaking Collision in Delhi

A tragic accident unfolded in outer north Delhi's Alipur locality, claiming the life of a two-year-old girl, police reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred after an exceedingly fast SUV rear-ended a car carrying six individuals.

The collision, which took place near a traffic signal on GTK Road on Sunday at approximately 2 pm, left the child fatally injured following her ejection from the vehicle. Both the SUV's driver and the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, were abandoned at the scene.

Authorities reported that the SUV was allegedly traveling at speeds between 100 and 120 kmph. Investigations are now centered on understanding the circumstances of the crash through CCTV footage analysis and reconstructing the suspect's escape route.

(With inputs from agencies.)