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Tragedy on the Tarmac: A Heartbreaking Collision in Delhi

A fatal road collision in Delhi's Alipur area resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl when a speeding SUV rear-ended a car. The crash sent the child flying out of the vehicle, tragically ending her life. An investigation is ongoing to find the absconding driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:04 IST
Tragedy on the Tarmac: A Heartbreaking Collision in Delhi
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A tragic accident unfolded in outer north Delhi's Alipur locality, claiming the life of a two-year-old girl, police reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred after an exceedingly fast SUV rear-ended a car carrying six individuals.

The collision, which took place near a traffic signal on GTK Road on Sunday at approximately 2 pm, left the child fatally injured following her ejection from the vehicle. Both the SUV's driver and the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, were abandoned at the scene.

Authorities reported that the SUV was allegedly traveling at speeds between 100 and 120 kmph. Investigations are now centered on understanding the circumstances of the crash through CCTV footage analysis and reconstructing the suspect's escape route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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