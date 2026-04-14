Death toll in blast at private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to nine, 15 injured: Police.
PTI | Sakti | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Death toll in blast at private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district rises to nine, 15 injured: Police.
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