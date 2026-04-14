Revitalizing History: Delhi's Shahjahanabad Transformation
The Delhi government plans to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation. This name change, approved by the SRDC Board, aims to enhance the restoration and redevelopment of the Walled City areas in Old Delhi, reflecting a broader strategy to honor historical roots and rejuvenate the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:08 IST
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In a significant move, the Delhi government is set to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to the Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation, sources revealed on Tuesday.
This decision, which has already received board approval, aims to revitalize the Walled City areas by embracing historical influences.
The approach signifies a more focused effort to not only rebrand but also accelerate the redevelopment processes in Old Delhi, emphasizing heritage preservation alongside urban renewal.
(With inputs from agencies.)