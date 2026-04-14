Left Menu

Revitalizing History: Delhi's Shahjahanabad Transformation

The Delhi government plans to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation. This name change, approved by the SRDC Board, aims to enhance the restoration and redevelopment of the Walled City areas in Old Delhi, reflecting a broader strategy to honor historical roots and rejuvenate the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:08 IST
Revitalizing History: Delhi's Shahjahanabad Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi government is set to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to the Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation, sources revealed on Tuesday.

This decision, which has already received board approval, aims to revitalize the Walled City areas by embracing historical influences.

The approach signifies a more focused effort to not only rebrand but also accelerate the redevelopment processes in Old Delhi, emphasizing heritage preservation alongside urban renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
There is major concern among people in West Bengal due to infiltrators: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers from state.

There is major concern among people in West Bengal due to infiltrators: PM M...

 India
3
Pope Leo's Visit Shines Light on Cameroon's Lingering Conflict

Pope Leo's Visit Shines Light on Cameroon's Lingering Conflict

 Global
4
Vijay's Promise: A New Dawn for Farmers and MSMEs

Vijay's Promise: A New Dawn for Farmers and MSMEs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026