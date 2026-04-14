Rising Mercury in Rajasthan: A Heatwave on the Horizon

The state of Rajasthan has experienced a notable rise in day temperatures, with several areas recording figures above the seasonal norm. According to the MeT department, temperatures surged by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in just 24 hours.

Barmer emerged as the hottest location in the state, with a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees higher than the average. Other cities, including Kota, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, and Churu, also reported concerning temperature spikes.

The meteorological department has predicted dry conditions and a further escalation in temperatures over the coming days, suggesting that western Rajasthan may see maximum temperatures between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, potentially leading to isolated heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)