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How a Kerala Zoo is Combatting the Heatwave: A Glimpse into Animal Care

As temperatures rise in Kerala, the local zoological park implements a heat-mitigation strategy to protect its animals. This includes a specialized diet focused on hydration, customized care for each species, and regular monitoring. Features include iced fruit meals and mist-filled enclosures to keep the animals cool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:53 IST
How a Kerala Zoo is Combatting the Heatwave: A Glimpse into Animal Care
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As temperatures rise across Kerala, a zoological park in the area has taken extraordinary measures to ensure the well-being of its animal residents, a source revealed on Tuesday. The park has implemented an extensive heat-mitigation strategy, spearheaded by a committed team of caretakers and medical professionals.

The strategy centers around a revamped nutrition plan emphasizing hydration. Instead of heavier fare, animals are treated to iced watermelons and chilled grapes, designed to maintain their electrolyte balance as temperatures soar. Each species benefits from a tailored summer menu that serves a dual purpose: enjoyment and essential heat protection.

Furthering these efforts, the zoo has equipped enclosures with overhead sprinklers that transform dry spaces into refreshing misty havens. Veterinary experts like Nikesh Kiran closely monitor this setup, ensuring that every pond is refreshed and every sprinkler operational. The initiative underscores the zoo's round-the-clock commitment to safeguarding its inhabitants from the relentless heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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