As temperatures rise across Kerala, a zoological park in the area has taken extraordinary measures to ensure the well-being of its animal residents, a source revealed on Tuesday. The park has implemented an extensive heat-mitigation strategy, spearheaded by a committed team of caretakers and medical professionals.

The strategy centers around a revamped nutrition plan emphasizing hydration. Instead of heavier fare, animals are treated to iced watermelons and chilled grapes, designed to maintain their electrolyte balance as temperatures soar. Each species benefits from a tailored summer menu that serves a dual purpose: enjoyment and essential heat protection.

Furthering these efforts, the zoo has equipped enclosures with overhead sprinklers that transform dry spaces into refreshing misty havens. Veterinary experts like Nikesh Kiran closely monitor this setup, ensuring that every pond is refreshed and every sprinkler operational. The initiative underscores the zoo's round-the-clock commitment to safeguarding its inhabitants from the relentless heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies.)