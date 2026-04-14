KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

Kolkata Knight Riders faced a challenging innings, scoring 160 for 7 in their 20 overs. Early wickets set the tone as KKR tried to build a competitive total against effective opposition bowling.

Noor Ahmad played a significant role, claiming three crucial wickets for just 21 runs in his four-over spell. His accurate deliveries put immense pressure on the KKR batsmen, turning the momentum.

Despite Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine's attempts to stabilize the innings, the team could not gather enough momentum, requiring robust performances from Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh to post a respectable total.

(With inputs from agencies.)