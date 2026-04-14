Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israel

For the first time in decades, Lebanon and Israel are engaged in direct talks while southern Lebanon remains engulfed in conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants. These key discussions, initiated in Washington, include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the involved Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors.

Amidst these discussions, the US and Iran find themselves in a deepening standoff, with the US military enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports. As tensions escalate, Tehran threatens retaliatory strikes in response to US President Trump's warnings about military action on Iranian warships nearing the blockade.

This increase in regional tension comes as Pakistan strives to facilitate continued dialogues, and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses overwhelming support for diplomatic negotiations to address the complex US-Iran relationship and ensure extended peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)