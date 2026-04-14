Heroic Rescue Amid Gurugram Blaze Highlights Urban Challenges

A house fire in Gurugram's congested Sheetla Colony resulted in a dramatic rescue, as five people trapped inside were saved on Tuesday evening. Officials stated that the blaze was contained after two fire engines, dispatched from Bhim Nagar fire station, arrived on the scene.

The incident highlighted significant urban challenges, as encroachments and illegally parked vehicles blocked access for the fire brigade. Despite these obstacles, rescue teams, with local assistance, managed to reach and save the trapped individuals, one of whom required hospitalization but is now stable.

The owner of the house, Pintu Kataria, had rented it out to tenants. The fire's location near the main gate complicated escape efforts, but quick-thinking rescuers used nearby rooftops to access and evacuate the inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)