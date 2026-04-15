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Tragedy Strikes: Elephant's Fatal Encounter in Residential Area

A wild elephant died after being fatally injured by an iron pipe while damaging a car shed in a residential area near Peruvannamuzhi reservoir. The incident occurred when a herd strayed into the area, causing forest officials to intervene. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Elephant's Fatal Encounter in Residential Area
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A wild elephant succumbed to injuries after an iron pipe pierced its chest as it damaged a car shed in Muthukad, forest officials reported. The tragedy happened when a herd of elephants wandered into a residential area near the Peruvannamuzhi reservoir.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning. Officials arrived around 2 am to attempt to drive the elephants back to safety. In a surprising turn, one elephant charged, causing officials to seek shelter in a nearby house. The elephant, in its frenzy, attempted to destroy a car shed, inadvertently piercing its chest with an iron pipe.

Despite efforts to save the animal, it moved away and collapsed. An investigation has been launched by the Forest Department, which stated that incidents of elephant intrusion are not uncommon in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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