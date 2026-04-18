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Balancing Growth and Green: Justice Surya Kant's Vision for India 2047

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the importance of aligning India's economic growth with environmental sustainability. At the International Conference on Sustainable Energy, he emphasized energy justice and the role of judiciary in balancing development with ecological responsibility, urging a participatory approach involving communities and legislative adaptations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:10 IST
Balancing Growth and Green: Justice Surya Kant's Vision for India 2047
Development
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, underscored the vital need for environmentally responsible development during his address at the International Conference on Sustainable Energy. He insisted that India's growth strategy must integrate ecological sustainability and energy justice principles, preparing the nation to balance development pursuits with a commitment to a greener future.

Justice Kant articulated that environmental protection and economic progress should not be viewed as binary choices. Highlighting the constitutional basis embedded in Article 21, he emphasized that judicature must ensure development and ecological stewardship progress simultaneously, advocating for proactive integration of environmental safeguards in every developmental plan.

The Chief Justice further detailed how India's judicial approach has evolved to enforce ecological compliance while aligning economic objectives with social equity. He pointed to the significance of community participation in policy-making, leveraging legislative frameworks like the Electricity Act, 2003, to foster a sustainable, inclusive energy sector for India's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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