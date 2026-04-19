CRISPR Progress and Psychedelics in Spotlight Amid Biotech Surge
The latest health news highlights Gerresheimer's rejection of a takeover bid from Silgan, researchers' progress with CRISPR for Down syndrome, Eli Lilly's obesity pill traction, Trump's push on psychedelic therapies, and U.S. HIV aid stability amid testing declines. In financial updates, biotech stocks like Alamar Biosciences and Kailera Therapeutics surged upon Nasdaq debuts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:30 IST
In a significant move, Gerresheimer, a German medical packaging maker, has rebuffed a takeover attempt by U.S. firm Silgan. Sources intimate that talks have ceased for now.
Meanwhile, scientists advancing a modified CRISPR gene-editing tool show promise in potentially neutralizing the extra chromosome causing Down syndrome.
In the biotech space, notable Nasdaq debuts include Alamar Biosciences, amid geopolitical ease, and weight-loss drug developer Kailera, reflecting ongoing competitive dynamics in the obesity market.