CRISPR Progress and Psychedelics in Spotlight Amid Biotech Surge

In a significant move, Gerresheimer, a German medical packaging maker, has rebuffed a takeover attempt by U.S. firm Silgan. Sources intimate that talks have ceased for now.

Meanwhile, scientists advancing a modified CRISPR gene-editing tool show promise in potentially neutralizing the extra chromosome causing Down syndrome.

In the biotech space, notable Nasdaq debuts include Alamar Biosciences, amid geopolitical ease, and weight-loss drug developer Kailera, reflecting ongoing competitive dynamics in the obesity market.