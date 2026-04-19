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Mumbai Blaze Scare: Shops In Flames

Two separate fire incidents in south Mumbai damaged around 15 shops over the weekend. Fires occurred at Mumbai Central and near Crawford Market, with no injuries reported. Firefighters successfully extinguished both fires within hours, though the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:59 IST
Mumbai Blaze Scare: Shops In Flames
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In a tense weekend for south Mumbai, two separate fires broke out within hours of each other, affecting approximately 15 shops. According to civic officials, the first incident ignited at a commercial structure near Mumbai Central around 11.31 pm on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters battled the flames that consumed electric wiring and equipment in several shops, successfully extinguishing them by early Sunday morning. Meanwhile, a second blaze erupted near Crawford Market, impacting a similar number of establishments.

The city's fire brigade quickly responded, managing to control the flames with assistance from local police and other civic resources, ensuring that there were no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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