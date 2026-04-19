Mumbai Blaze Scare: Shops In Flames

In a tense weekend for south Mumbai, two separate fires broke out within hours of each other, affecting approximately 15 shops. According to civic officials, the first incident ignited at a commercial structure near Mumbai Central around 11.31 pm on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters battled the flames that consumed electric wiring and equipment in several shops, successfully extinguishing them by early Sunday morning. Meanwhile, a second blaze erupted near Crawford Market, impacting a similar number of establishments.

The city's fire brigade quickly responded, managing to control the flames with assistance from local police and other civic resources, ensuring that there were no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)