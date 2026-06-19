Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Oldest-known plague outbreak came 5,500 years ​ago in Siberia

About 5,500 years ago, bands of hunter-gatherers ​inhabited the Lake Baikal region in Siberia, sustained by ‌rich ​resources including prey such as elk, deer, moose, fish, seals and rodents called marmots. These people became victims of the earliest-known plague outbreak, especially children and adolescents. Researchers said ancient DNA obtained from bodies interred ‌in four burial sites in the area revealed the presence of the oldest-known strains of Yersinia pestis, the plague bacterium. These prehistoric deaths presaged the immense suffering that this pathogen has visited on humankind over the millennia.

EQT buys Berlin-based SpaceX satellite launch partner Exolaunch

Private equity fund EQT is acquiring Berlin-based ‌space company Exolaunch, which helps satellite companies launch into orbit by partnering with rocket operators such as Elon Musk's SpaceX. The deal, announced by ‌the companies Thursday, highlights strong investor interest in the space industry and marks the Stockholm-listed fund's first private equity investment in the field. It is looking to grow the company's operations around the world and invest in developing new satellite launch and deployment technologies.

Space startups seek insurance for orbital AI data centers

Space companies have spoken with ⁠insurers about ​coverage for orbital AI data centers, ⁠a sign of early progress for an experimental industry backed by Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. The concept of data center satellites — designed to bypass Earth’s power ⁠constraints — has drawn growing attention since Musk described them as the future of artificial intelligence development ahead of SpaceX's record-breaking public listing this month. Securing insurance is ​critical for companies trying to move orbital data centers from concept to reality. Without coverage for the costly hardware and risks involved, ⁠attracting the debt financing needed to scale such ventures would be difficult.

Satellite observations detect 'urban pulse' of six global cities

While a city is not a living organism, it behaves ⁠very ​much like one. Its metabolic processes may be manifested in growth spurts, metamorphosis over time and even decay. Researchers using satellite imagery have tracked the vital signs of six major global cities, detecting a distinctive "urban pulse" in each. The researchers looked at Dubai, Lagos, Mexico City, Mumbai, Seattle ⁠and Shenzhen using a new way to document dynamic changes unfolding in each of these cities in near real-time.

Blue Origin starts launch ⁠pad rebuild, targets New Glenn rocket return ⁠in 2026

Reconstruction has begun at Blue Origin's Florida launch pad after a New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test in May, CEO Dave Limp said on Wednesday, with launches expected to resume before ‌the end of this ‌year. Limp was speaking alongside Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ​at the VivaTech conference in Paris.