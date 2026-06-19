Russian attacks damage DTEK's energy facilities in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, company says

Russian Continuous Drone And Artillery Attacks Over The Past Two Days Have Caused Significant Damage To Energy Facilities Of Ukrainian Private Energy Group Dtek In Ukraines Dnipropetrovsk Region

​Russian ​continuous ‌drone and ​artillery attacks over the ‌past two days have caused significant damage ‌to energy facilities of ‌Ukrainian private energy group DTEK ⁠in Ukraine's ​Dnipropetrovsk ⁠region, the company said ⁠on Friday.

Fires broke out ​at some of ⁠the sites, and ⁠some ​had been attacked several times, DTEK ⁠said on the ⁠Telegram ⁠messaging app.