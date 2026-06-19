Russian attacks damage DTEK's energy facilities in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, company says
Russian drone and artillery attacks over the past two days have caused significant damage to DTEK energy facilities in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, sparking fires at some sites.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian continuous drone and artillery attacks over the past two days have caused significant damage to energy facilities of Ukrainian private energy group DTEK in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, the company said on Friday.
Fires broke out at some of the sites, and some had been attacked several times, DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app.
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