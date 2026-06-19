Soccer-Portugal tuning out 'noise' as Ronaldo criticism mounts at World Cup, says Dias

Portugal defender Ruben Dias dismissed criticism of the team and captain Cristiano Ronaldo following a 1-1 draw with Democratic Republic of Congo in their World Cup opener.

Reuters | The Portugal Squad Are Shutting Out Criticism Of The Team And Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Following An Underwhelming Draw In Their World Cup Opener Against Democratic Republic Of Congo | Updated: 19-06-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 20:35 IST
Soccer-Portugal tuning out 'noise' as Ronaldo criticism mounts at World Cup, says Dias
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The ‌Portugal ​squad are shutting out criticism of the team and captain Cristiano Ronaldo following an underwhelming draw in their World Cup opener against Democratic Republic of Congo, defender Ruben Dias said on Friday.

Congo, ‌playing in their first World Cup for 52 years, frustrated Portugal in a 1-1 draw that left the European side with just one shot on target despite completing 740 passes, prompting a barrage of criticism. Ronaldo, in particular, found himself in the firing line as the 41-year-old's goal ‌drought at major tournaments extended to 10 games stretching back to the 2022 World Cup, despite being the all-time top scorer.

"The ‌criticism is not significant for us, it's noise and part of the competition ... It's all noise," Dias told reporters at Portugal's training camp. "It always happens if you have a match that doesn't go well. We're closing ourselves off from unnecessary criticism."

The Portugal captain was dealt a sharp critique by former France striker Thierry Henry, ⁠who suggested ​Ronaldo was playing for personal glory ⁠rather than team success. "One thing that's important: the team needs to score, not you need to score," Henry said in his analysis on Fox, adding that Ronaldo ⁠was getting in the way of team-mates in a better position to score.

RONALDO 'USED TO MEDIA PRESSURE' But Dias refused to single out Ronaldo, who is competing ​in his sixth World Cup.

"Cristiano, of course, is used to dealing with the media pressure we usually face in the club, ⁠the national team, world tournaments, European competitions," Dias said. "In this sort of competition, it will never be perfect ... This is a competition you can win only if you ⁠play ​well game after game," he added.

READY FOR UZBEKISTAN CLASH Dias, who was benched for the opener while recovering from injury, declared himself ready to play for Tuesday's second group match against Uzbekistan.

Having faced Congo's defensive back five, Portugal could encounter a similar strategy from ⁠Uzbekistan, and Dias said it was a tactic he had seen repeatedly while playing for Manchester City. "I come from playing most of ⁠my club matches against teams that ⁠use a back five, so I have a very clear idea about it," Dias said.

"Respecting positional discipline becomes decisive in matches like these. "I believe we have players with enough quality that, by respecting ‌our positions and making ‌the right decisions, we can make the difference."

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026