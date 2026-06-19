Ukraine's military hits railway bridges in Russian-held Crimea
Ukraine's military has targeted railway bridges in Russian-held Crimea, disrupting Russian forces' military transport and supplies in the region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military has struck railway bridges in Russian-held Crimea, Ukraine's general staff said on Friday.
It said on Telegram that the bridges, located in the area of Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka, were used by Russian forces to facilitate military transport and supplies.
Ukraine has intensified attacks in Russian-occupied areas in the south and Crimea to hamper Moscow's logistics.
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