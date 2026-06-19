Ukraines Military Has Struck Railway Bridges In Russianheld Crimea

​Ukraine's ​military ‌has struck ​railway bridges in Russian-held ‌Crimea, Ukraine's general staff said on Friday.

It ‌said on Telegram ‌that the bridges, located in the ⁠area ​of Rozdolne ⁠and Vladyslavivka, were used ⁠by Russian forces ​to facilitate military transport ⁠and supplies.

Ukraine has intensified ⁠attacks ​in Russian-occupied areas in the ⁠south and Crimea ⁠to ⁠hamper Moscow's logistics.