Panama receives final audit of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine

Panamas Environment Ministry On Friday Said It Has Received The Final Audit Into The Cobre Panama Copper Mine Operated By Canadas First Quantum Minerals The Ministry Said The Audit Had Found There Had Been Issues Related To Administrative Matters

​Panama's environment ​ministry ‌on Friday said ​it has received the ‌final audit into the Cobre Panama copper mine operated ‌by Canada's First Quantum ‌Minerals. The ministry said the audit had found there ⁠had ​been ⁠issues related to administrative matters, ⁠biodiversity, ecological restoration and the ​coordination of environmental monitoring, despite ⁠the mine's overall compliance ⁠rate ​nearing 88%, the statement said.

The Cobre Panama ⁠mine is one of the ⁠world's ⁠largest open-pit copper deposits.