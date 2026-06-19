Panama receives final audit of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine
Panama's environment ministry has received a final audit of the Cobre Panama copper mine, citing issues with administrative matters, biodiversity, and ecological restoration despite an overall compliance rate of nearly 88%.
- Country:
- Panama
Panama's environment ministry on Friday said it has received the final audit into the Cobre Panama copper mine operated by Canada's First Quantum Minerals. The ministry said the audit had found there had been issues related to administrative matters, biodiversity, ecological restoration and the coordination of environmental monitoring, despite the mine's overall compliance rate nearing 88%, the statement said.
The Cobre Panama mine is one of the world's largest open-pit copper deposits.
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