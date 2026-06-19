Panama receives final audit of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine

Panama's environment ministry has received a final audit of the Cobre Panama copper mine, citing issues with administrative matters, biodiversity, and ecological restoration despite an overall compliance rate of nearly 88%.

Reuters | Panamas Environment Ministry On Friday Said It Has Received The Final Audit Into The Cobre Panama Copper Mine Operated By Canadas First Quantum Minerals The Ministry Said The Audit Had Found There Had Been Issues Related To Administrative Matters | Updated: 19-06-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 22:05 IST
Panama receives final audit of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine
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  • Country:
  • Panama

​Panama's environment ​ministry ‌on Friday said ​it has received the ‌final audit into the Cobre Panama copper mine operated ‌by Canada's First Quantum ‌Minerals. The ministry said the audit had found there ⁠had ​been ⁠issues related to administrative matters, ⁠biodiversity, ecological restoration and the ​coordination of environmental monitoring, despite ⁠the mine's overall compliance ⁠rate ​nearing 88%, the statement said.

The Cobre Panama ⁠mine is one of the ⁠world's ⁠largest open-pit copper deposits.

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