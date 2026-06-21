Reuters Science News Summary
Deep-sea isopods, a group of crustaceans, have developed a multifaceted biological solution to survive for years without food, a remarkable adaptation to their food-scarce deep-sea environment.
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Deep-sea denizens go years without food with clever biological fix
A pill bug dwelling under a garden pot curls its body into a tiny armored ball as self-defense. Far below the ocean surface, some of its much larger relatives face a harder problem: how to stay alive when the next meal may not come for years. Those creatures are called deep-sea isopods, a group of crustaceans with flattened and segmented bodies that, as new research reveals, have resolved the dilemma with a multifaceted biological fix.