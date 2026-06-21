Reuters Science News Summary

Deep-sea isopods, a group of crustaceans, have developed a multifaceted biological solution to survive for years without food, a remarkable adaptation to their food-scarce deep-sea environment.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

Deep-sea denizens go years ‌without food with clever biological fix

A pill bug dwelling under a ‌garden pot curls its ‌body into a tiny armored ball as self-defense. Far below the ⁠ocean ​surface, some ⁠of its much larger relatives ⁠face a harder problem: how ​to stay alive when the ⁠next meal may not come ⁠for ​years. Those creatures are called deep-sea isopods, a group ⁠of crustaceans with flattened and segmented ⁠bodies ⁠that, as new research reveals, have resolved the ‌dilemma ‌with a multifaceted biological ​fix.

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