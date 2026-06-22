Mapping the Market: Copper's pause may be setting the stage for the next leg up

Copper futures are forming a bull pennant on the daily chart, a technical pattern that often precedes a resumption of the metal's long-running rally.

Reuters | Us Copper Futures Have Been Treading Water Since Early May | Updated: 22-06-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 15:30 IST
Mapping the Market: Copper's pause may be setting the stage for the next leg up
  • Country:
  • Line 3: United States

U.S. copper futures have been treading water since early ​May, but don't mistake stillness for stagnation. Beneath the ​surface, the chart is quietly building ‌a case for ​a resumption of the metal's long-running rally. Click for a more detailed chart

Copper has remained supported by longer-term demand themes tied to artificial intelligence and the energy ‌transition, and U.S. policies have also affected the price. Those forces helped push futures to a trend high of $6.7160 per pound on May 13, according to data supplied by LSEG, but the market has since shifted into a lower gear. That pause is actually ‌meaningful to chart watchers. The daily chart of copper futures is forming what technical analysts call a bull pennant, ‌a pattern defined by two converging trend lines drawn from the highs and lows of a consolidation period. Think of it as the market catching its breath after a sprint. The pattern typically resolves with a renewal of the original upward move.

For the pennant to play out cleanly, ⁠copper would ​ideally push back up to test ⁠the upper trend line near $6.70, pull back once more, and then break through it convincingly. A failure to hold the lower trend line — which ⁠sits in the $6.14-$6.17 range — would undermine the bullish case entirely. The consolidation is also giving a key momentum gauge, the Relative Strength Index, ​or RSI, a chance to cool down. RSI measures how quickly prices have been moving in one ⁠direction; it had become "overbought" around the May 13 peak, signaling the market may have moved too far, too fast. A reset here would give any rally ⁠a ​healthier foundation. If the bull pennant resolves as the pattern suggests, the technical target using a "measured move" — which assumes the next leg up mirrors the last — points to $7.40-$7.50.

What the chart shows: (Daily markets commentary from Reuters analysts on the signals financial charts are sending - and what they might mean.) (Christopher ‌Romano is a ‌Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing ​by Burton Frierson and Padraic Cassidy)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026