Judge investigating Spanish PM Sanchez's wife faces disciplinary hearing
A Spanish judge leading a corruption probe into Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife will face a disciplinary hearing for suggesting her police escort could aid her potential flight.
- Country:
- Spain
A judge leading a corruption probe into Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begoña Gomez, will face a disciplinary hearing for suggesting her police escort could help her flee, the judiciary's governing body said on Monday. The controversial investigation into Gomez's business dealings - based on a lawsuit filed by far-right groups - is the most serious legal challenge to the Socialist leader, whose inner circle has been beset by graft allegations.
On Saturday, judge Juan Carlos Peinado ruled that Gomez must stand trial on four charges including influence-peddling and misuse of public funds. He also banned her from going abroad and ordered her to surrender her passport, citing flight risk. In his writ, Peinado said there was no doubt that Gomez's police bodyguards could potentially facilitate her escape, whether on their own initiative or following orders from above.
The remarks outraged police representatives and government ministers alike. Justice Minister Felix Bolaños called Peinado's actions "incomprehensible" and "anomalous" while the largest police union, Jupol, said Peinado had unfairly cast suspicion on public servants. On Monday, the CGPJ - the body governing Spain's judiciary - voted to launch disciplinary proceedings against Peinado for disrespecting the police.
Peinado has summoned Gomez and her assistant, who is also a defendant, to appear at his court on Wednesday to surrender their passports. Gomez, who denies wrongdoing, has appealed. Also on Wednesday, Sanchez, who has not been named in any investigations and says his wife's case is politically motivated, is set to appear before the lower house of parliament to offer explanations on the corruption scandals.
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