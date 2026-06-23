Togo’s Early Warning Investments Deliver Lessons for Climate Resilience

Togo is emerging as a strong example of how targeted investments in early warning systems can strengthen national institutions, improve community preparedness and attract major climate financing, according to discussions held during a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) learning event.

Representatives from Togo's meteorological, hydrological and civil protection agencies shared their experience during a Technical Coordination Initiative session on 29 May 2026. The event examined progress made under the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative and highlighted how the country is advancing the global Early Warnings for All (EW4All) agenda. Officials outlined a series of lessons from Togo's efforts to build a more resilient and coordinated multi-hazard early warning system.

Strong Institutions Create Lasting Foundations

One of the key achievements highlighted during the discussion was the strengthening of Togo's national institutions responsible for weather, climate and disaster management. Support from the CREWS project helped transform the country's meteorological service into a fully established national agency through new legal and governance frameworks. The initiative also supported the creation of a National Framework for Climate Services and a National Strategic Plan, helping improve coordination and long-term planning.

Participants stressed that effective early warning systems depend on more than forecasting technology. Clear mandates, strong governance structures and skilled personnel are essential for ensuring services remain effective and sustainable over time. By investing in institutional development alongside technical improvements, Togo created a stronger foundation for future resilience efforts.

Cooperation and Community Engagement Drive Results

Another major lesson from Togo's experience is the value of cooperation between agencies involved in the early warning chain.

Meteorological, hydrological and civil protection services, despite operating under different ministries, worked together through the country's disaster risk reduction platform to develop shared procedures for issuing and communicating warnings.

This collaboration improved coordination among government agencies and increased public confidence in warning systems.

Community involvement also played a central role. Local residents participated in risk mapping exercises, awareness campaigns and simulation activities. Information was delivered in local languages to ensure warnings were accessible and understood.

Special attention was given to farmers, who received weather and climate information designed to support agricultural decision-making. Feedback systems allowed farmers to share their experiences and help improve forecast accuracy.

According to figures presented during the session, the proportion of households receiving and using forecast information increased from 20 per cent to 57 per cent, reflecting growing trust in climate services.

Early Successes Unlock Larger Investments

Participants said one of the most important outcomes of the CREWS project has been its ability to attract additional funding and support.

Evidence generated through early investments helped secure broader backing for climate resilience initiatives and encouraged the integration of early warning activities into larger programmes focused on coastal protection, food systems and urban development.

Most notably, lessons from the project contributed to the approval of a US$25 million Green Climate Fund project aimed at expanding resilience and early warning capabilities across the country.

Togo is also preparing a proposal for the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, demonstrating how smaller investments can create pathways to larger-scale climate financing.

Looking ahead, the country is developing a national Early Warnings for All roadmap to identify remaining gaps, coordinate partners and guide future investment priorities.

Officials said the roadmap reflects an understanding that building comprehensive early warning systems is not a one-time project but a long-term process requiring sustained financing, strong institutions and continued collaboration.

Togo's experience offers a practical example of how strategic investments can strengthen resilience, protect vulnerable communities and support broader climate adaptation goals.