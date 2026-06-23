WMO Strengthens Technical Support for Global Projects

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is strengthening the way project teams access technical expertise, training and institutional knowledge as it expands support for countries facing growing weather, climate and water-related challenges.

These efforts were highlighted during the Global Project Managers Workshop, where discussions focused on improving connections between project teams and the wide network of technical experts available across WMO and its partner institutions.

The session showcased the role of WMO's Technical Coordination Unit (TCU), which helps guide projects from design through implementation while ensuring activities align with the organization's technical standards and strategic priorities.

Connecting Projects With Technical Expertise

A key theme of the workshop was the importance of helping project managers identify and access the most appropriate expertise for each project. While consultants remain one source of technical support, WMO emphasized that project teams can also draw on specialists from the Secretariat, National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, regional centres, academic institutions, civil society organizations and other partners.

The Technical Coordination Unit serves as a central point for connecting project managers with these resources. The unit includes technical coordinators responsible for major areas of WMO's Strategic Plan, covering early warning systems, severe weather forecasting, climate services, hydrometeorology, water resources and broader organizational priorities. WMO officials said early engagement with technical experts helps ensure projects are designed effectively and incorporate the right knowledge from the beginning.

Supporting Countries Through Technical Assistance

The workshop also highlighted WMO's expanding portfolio of technical assistance projects around the world. Through partnerships with development institutions such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank, WMO is providing direct support to countries seeking to strengthen weather, climate and disaster management systems.

Examples include projects in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Pakistan, as well as initiatives supporting Small Island Developing States across the Indian Ocean region.

These programmes help countries improve forecasting capabilities, strengthen early warning systems, enhance climate services and build institutional capacity to manage climate and weather risks.

Participants were encouraged to make greater use of training and professional development opportunities available through WMO, helping project teams deepen their technical understanding and strengthen links with the organization's broader programmes.

Building Stronger Evidence and Learning Systems

Another major focus of the session was improving how project results are documented and shared across the organization.

WMO officials noted that projects regularly deliver technical outputs, training activities and capacity-building programmes, but capturing these achievements consistently remains a challenge.

To address this, the Technical Coordination Unit is developing standardized approaches for recording project deliverables and categorizing outputs across the organization's project portfolio.

Improved documentation will help WMO demonstrate the value of its technical expertise, identify successful practices and strengthen knowledge sharing between projects and regions.

During the workshop, project managers took part in practical exercises designed to improve the consistency of reporting and documentation. New tools and classification systems are being developed to support portfolio-wide analysis and strengthen organizational learning.

The session concluded with a call for project teams to engage with the Technical Coordination Unit throughout the project lifecycle. By helping teams access expertise, maintain technical quality and document results effectively, the unit aims to improve project outcomes and support more sustainable benefits for WMO Members around the world.