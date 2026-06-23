Uzbekistan temporarily shuts more than 400 gas stations over safety concerns

Uzbekistan Has Suspended Operations Of Liquid Gas Filling Stations Across The Country Over Violations Of Construction

​Uzbekistan has ​suspended operations of 464 ‌liquid gas ​filling stations across the country over ‌violations of construction, fire, industrial and technical safety measures, a government decree said ‌on Tuesday. The measures were taken ‌following nationwide inventory checks covering more than 6,000 facilities, including petrol, natural and liquid ⁠gas ​stations, ⁠as well as other petroleum product sales outlets, ⁠according to the document.

The decree ​is aimed at improving gas station ⁠safety standards, the government said. Uzbekistan has seen ⁠an ​increased number of gas explosions at refuelling stations in recent ⁠years. The latest such incident killed six ⁠people ⁠in the country's southern Kashkadarya region early this month.