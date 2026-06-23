Uzbekistan temporarily shuts more than 400 gas stations over safety concerns
Uzbekistan has suspended operations of 464 liquid gas filling stations due to safety violations, following nationwide checks aimed at improving gas station safety standards.
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has suspended operations of 464 liquid gas filling stations across the country over violations of construction, fire, industrial and technical safety measures, a government decree said on Tuesday. The measures were taken following nationwide inventory checks covering more than 6,000 facilities, including petrol, natural and liquid gas stations, as well as other petroleum product sales outlets, according to the document.
The decree is aimed at improving gas station safety standards, the government said. Uzbekistan has seen an increased number of gas explosions at refuelling stations in recent years. The latest such incident killed six people in the country's southern Kashkadarya region early this month.