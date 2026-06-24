Space Innovations and Ancient Discoveries: A Glimpse into Modern Science News

Recent developments in science include Firefly Aerospace seeking a $110 million loan to expand spacecraft production, a tech exhibit at the FIFA Museum highlighting soccer's evolution, a slump in U.S. tech stocks, and the revelation that comet 3I/ATLAS is up to 12 billion years old.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Firefly Aerospace Expected To Secure Million Us Exim Loan | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:29 IST
Space Innovations and Ancient Discoveries: A Glimpse into Modern Science News
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In a bid to enhance its global competitiveness, Firefly Aerospace is poised to secure a $110 million loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank. The funding aims to boost spacecraft production facilities in Texas, as EXIM's board members prepare to vote on the proposal, a move critical for competing with foreign firms in technology sectors.

On the sport-tech front, the FIFA Museum's 'Soccer & Technology' exhibit in Vancouver has become a focal point for soccer enthusiasts. The exhibit, which marks its North American debut at Science World near BC Place, tracks the evolution of soccer, engaging fans amidst Canada's ice hockey culture.

Meanwhile, U.S. technology megacaps experience a downturn with SpaceX shares falling for a third session and AI investment concerns affecting tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon. Additionally, a groundbreaking study has dated the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS to roughly 12 billion years, shedding light on ancient planetary systems beyond our solar system.

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