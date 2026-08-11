Rain Delays Shake Up Canadian Open Men's Tennis Tournament

Rain prompted the postponement of two Canadian Open men's quarter-finals originally set for Monday in Montreal. Organizers have rescheduled all four quarter-finals for Tuesday, with semi-finals on Wednesday and the final on Thursday. Quarter-finalists include Spain's Rafael Jodar and American Ben Shelton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 07:02 IST
Rain Delays Shake Up Canadian Open Men's Tennis Tournament
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The Canadian Open men's quarter-finals faced unexpected disruptions as rain led to the cancellation of two matches scheduled for Monday in Montreal.

As a result, organizers announced rescheduling all four quarter-finals to Tuesday, with semi-finals and the final now set for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Among the players advancing to the quarter-finals are Spain's Rafael Jodar and the United States' Ben Shelton, adding to the competitive flair of the tournament.

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