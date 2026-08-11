Rain Delays Shake Up Canadian Open Men's Tennis Tournament

The Canadian Open men's quarter-finals faced unexpected disruptions as rain led to the cancellation of two matches scheduled for Monday in Montreal.

As a result, organizers announced rescheduling all four quarter-finals to Tuesday, with semi-finals and the final now set for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Among the players advancing to the quarter-finals are Spain's Rafael Jodar and the United States' Ben Shelton, adding to the competitive flair of the tournament.