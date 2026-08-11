Oil Prices Rise Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff and Strait of Hormuz Uncertainty

Oil prices surged as U.S.-Iran negotiations hit a deadlock, affecting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude reached $88 and U.S. crude $82.45 per barrel. The situation impacts inflation and interest rate expectations, with upcoming U.S. economic reports critical. Asian shares fluctuated amid this uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 07:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 07:08 IST
Oil Prices Rise Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff and Strait of Hormuz Uncertainty
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Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S.-Iran peace deal negotiations stalled, affecting the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The deadlock raised concerns over global inflation, impacting Asian shares.

Brent crude increased to $88 and U.S. crude to $82.45 per barrel, marking the highest prices since late July. President Trump's demands for Iran to pay compensation added complexity to reopening discussions.

The impasse also stirred inflation speculation, with the U.S. consumer price report due soon. In response, market analysts are closely watching for potential Federal Reserve rate changes as inflation fears resurface.

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