Oil Prices Rise Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff and Strait of Hormuz Uncertainty

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S.-Iran peace deal negotiations stalled, affecting the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The deadlock raised concerns over global inflation, impacting Asian shares.

Brent crude increased to $88 and U.S. crude to $82.45 per barrel, marking the highest prices since late July. President Trump's demands for Iran to pay compensation added complexity to reopening discussions.

The impasse also stirred inflation speculation, with the U.S. consumer price report due soon. In response, market analysts are closely watching for potential Federal Reserve rate changes as inflation fears resurface.