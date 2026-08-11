Australia and Vietnam Forge Deeper Strategic Ties

Australia and Vietnam have committed to strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on addressing restrictive trade practices affecting global supply chains. During Vietnamese President To Lam's visit, both nations agreed to collaborate on securing supply chains in critical minerals, semiconductors, and clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 07:11 IST
Australia and Vietnam Forge Deeper Strategic Ties
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  • Australia

Australia and Vietnam announced their intention to reinforce their comprehensive strategic partnership on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese President To Lam.

The bilateral discussions, held during the Vietnamese leader's official visit to Australia, highlighted shared concerns over restrictive trade practices that have been disrupting global supply chains. In response, the two countries resolved to work collaboratively to safeguard supply chains, particularly in critical areas such as minerals, semiconductors, and clean energy.

This collaboration underlines a significant effort to enhance economic cooperation and resilience against global market challenges, promising a strengthened bilateral relationship moving forward.

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