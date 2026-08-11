Swiatek Dominates to Reach Canadian Open Semi-Finals

Iga Swiatek delivered a commanding performance, overcoming Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the Canadian Open semi-finals on Monday. Swiatek, a former world number one, exhibited strong gameplay, setting a promising stage for the forthcoming Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Swiatek efficiently broke her opponent's serve twice in the initial set, benefiting from Shnaider’s 12 unforced errors. A mishit forehand from Shnaider enabled Swiatek to seize a 5-2 lead, which she turned into a set victory shortly after.

Maintaining her dominance in the second set, seventh seed Swiatek controlled the match from the baseline, facing no break points. A sharply angled winner gave Swiatek a decisive 5-1 advantage, and she concluded the match with another error from Shnaider. This win marks her first WTA 1000 semi-final appearance this season.