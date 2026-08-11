Swiatek Dominates to Reach Canadian Open Semi-Finals

Iga Swiatek impressively defeated Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 at the Canadian Open semi-finals, displaying formidable form before the US Open. Swiatek, a former world number one, capitalized on Shnaider's errors and advanced confidently, marking a high point in an otherwise inconsistent season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 07:02 IST
Swiatek Dominates to Reach Canadian Open Semi-Finals
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Canada

Iga Swiatek delivered a commanding performance, overcoming Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the Canadian Open semi-finals on Monday. Swiatek, a former world number one, exhibited strong gameplay, setting a promising stage for the forthcoming Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Swiatek efficiently broke her opponent's serve twice in the initial set, benefiting from Shnaider’s 12 unforced errors. A mishit forehand from Shnaider enabled Swiatek to seize a 5-2 lead, which she turned into a set victory shortly after.

Maintaining her dominance in the second set, seventh seed Swiatek controlled the match from the baseline, facing no break points. A sharply angled winner gave Swiatek a decisive 5-1 advantage, and she concluded the match with another error from Shnaider. This win marks her first WTA 1000 semi-final appearance this season.

TRENDING

1
Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

South Africa
2
Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia
3
Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Argentina
4
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026