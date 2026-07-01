Russia Seeks Indian Gasoline to Mitigate Fuel Shortages

Russia begins importing gasoline from India to counter fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure. With gasoline prices reaching record highs and supplies rationed, Russia plans to import 400,000 tons monthly, partly from India. Fuel imports are part of broader efforts involving amendments to Russia's tax code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Has Started Seaborne Imports Of Gasoline From India | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:12 IST
Russia Seeks Indian Gasoline to Mitigate Fuel Shortages
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Russia has initiated gasoline imports from India following fuel shortages due to Ukrainian strikes on its energy infrastructure, according to industry sources.

These shortages have led to rationing and long queues at filling stations, as well as a record spike in gasoline prices.

At least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have already been dispatched from India, with plans to import up to 400,000 tons monthly from various countries, including Belarus, amidst discussions with other nations for imports at acceptable prices.

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