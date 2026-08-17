Court Orders Attachment of Advocate's Property in Ram Mandir Case Costs

The Patiala House Court issued a warrant to attach Advocate Mehmood Pracha's movable property due to unpaid costs totaling Rs. 6 lakh in the Ram Mandir order challenge case. With no objections filed by Pracha, the next hearing is set for October 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:55 IST
Court Orders Attachment of Advocate's Property in Ram Mandir Case Costs
Representative Image (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Patiala House Court in New Delhi has taken a significant step in the legal proceedings concerning Advocate Mehmood Pracha by issuing a warrant for the attachment of his movable property. This action arises from Pracha's failure to pay Rs. 6 lakh as imposed costs in the contentious Ram Mandir order challenge case.

The order, handed down by Additional Senior Civil Judge Medha Arya on August 14, followed submissions from Advocate Gorang Goyal, representing the New Delhi District Legal Services Authority (NDLSA). The execution petition was filed by NDLSA, and despite multiple chances to file objections, Pracha has not responded, leading to the setting of the next hearing on October 1.

Judge Arya specified that the court-appointed Bailiff has the authority to break open locks if necessary during the execution of the attachment. This follows Pracha's previous unsuccessful legal attempts, including a rejected appeal which added Rs. 5 lakh to the initial Rs. 1 lakh cost. (ANI)

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