BJP Unveils Dynamic Media Team Under Chief Nitin Nabin

The BJP has announced a revamped media team led by Anil Baluni, blending experienced leaders with younger faces under the leadership of chief Nitin Nabin. Key appointments include Ashish Usha Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh, and Siddharth Yadav, a young Supreme Court lawyer, reflecting the party's strategic focus on youth engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:58 IST
BJP Unveils Dynamic Media Team Under Chief Nitin Nabin
BJP MP Anil Baluni (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of chief Nitin Nabin, introduced a refreshed media team on Monday, integrating experienced figures with youthful vigor. This strategic move aims to maintain a balance of continuity and change within the party's communication strategy.

Key roles have been allocated with precision: Party MP Anil Baluni retains his position as the Convenor, ensuring stability. The youthful Ashish Usha Agrawal, at 43, has taken up the role of Media Co-Convenor, marking a significant achievement as the first Madhya Pradesh party functionary in this position.

Siddharth Yadav, 30, the youngest on the roster, hails from Gurugram, Haryana, and brings his legal expertise from the Supreme Court alongside his experience in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The team also welcomes Pradeep Bhandari as Media Co-Convenor. With a substantial female presence, the team is poised to fortify BJP's preparations for upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

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