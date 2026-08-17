No Breakthrough: Jared Kushner's Diplomatic Mission in the Gaza Conflict

Jared Kushner, Trump's envoy and son-in-law, failed to achieve a breakthrough in talks with Israeli and Hamas leaders regarding a stalled U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza. Both sides remain firm on their demands despite attempts to revive negotiations through a 15-point roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 22:57 IST
No Breakthrough: Jared Kushner's Diplomatic Mission in the Gaza Conflict

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and envoy of former U.S. President Donald Trump, departed Jerusalem without a breakthrough following two days of intense negotiations with Israeli and Hamas leaders. The discussions were centered around reviving Trump's stalled plan to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas' political leader, attempting to gain consensus on a phased roadmap for peace. However, both parties remain entrenched in their demands. Israel's continued military presence and operations in Gaza and Hamas's insistence on retaining its weapons remain significant stumbling blocks.

The absence of an agreement underscores the complexities that continue to beleaguer the prospect of peace in the region. Despite the lack of progress, diplomatic efforts are expected to continue amid mounting casualties and widespread calls for a resolution to the conflict.

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