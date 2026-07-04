Space Innovations: Rescuing Satellites and Expanding Internet

NASA and partner Katalyst postponed a mission to reposition a satellite with implications for space companies and the U.S.-China race. Meanwhile, Amazon moves forward with its Leo network, nearing 400 satellites for global internet service. Discover the history of Antarctica's icy transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Satellite Rescue Mission To Nasa Orbiting Observatory Postponed Weather And Technical Snags Have Forced Nasa And Its Partner Space Company Katalyst To Indefinitely Postpone A Firstofitskind Mission To Tow An Aging Us Satellite Observatory Into A Safer Orbit Using A Robot Spacecraft | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:28 IST
Space Innovations: Rescuing Satellites and Expanding Internet
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NASA's plans to rescue an aging observatory hit a snag due to weather and technical issues. Teaming with Katalyst, the mission aimed to reposition the satellite into a safer orbit, testing a new grappling technology crucial for future endeavors in the space industry.

Amazon is advancing its ambitious Leo internet service. With a recent satellite launch, its network now includes over 390 satellites, aiming for global web coverage. This effort represents a significant leap in satellite communications, expected to challenge conventional internet service providers.

In scientific discovery, the mystery of Antarctica's early freeze, contrasting the later Arctic ice formation, may have finally been understood, potentially reshaping knowledge of Earth's climatic past.

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