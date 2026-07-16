Toronto's Smoky Skies: Wildfire Smoke Engulfs Major Cities

Toronto's air quality reached alarming levels this week, registering as the worst among major global cities due to smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario. The smoke spread across the northeastern United States as well, prompting health warnings and advisories to limit outdoor activities.

The wildfires, although not directly jeopardizing major cities, have resulted in hazardous air quality, with Toronto recording an Air Quality Health Index of 10+. This situation could prevail until the end of the week, affecting residents' daily activities and leading to the cancellation of events such as the FIFA Fan Festival.

Due to these conditions, experts emphasize the need for long-term preparedness as climate change increases wildfire frequency and severity. Local authorities in New York and Canada are advising caution, especially for those with health issues, as wildfire smoke this dense has now become a regular summertime occurrence.