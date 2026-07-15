Toronto Shrouded in Smoke: The City's Air Quality Crisis

Wildfire smoke from northwestern Ontario enveloped Toronto on Wednesday, resulting in the city reportedly having the worst air quality of any major city in the world. Health advisories urged the public to limit outdoor activities as Toronto's air quality index hit a "very high risk" level.

According to a report by IQAir, Toronto overtook cities like Kinshasa and Delhi for the poorest air quality. Many parts of the United States were also impacted by smoke spreading from Canadian wildfires, hazardous particularly to vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly.

The fires prompted proactive measures, including the suspension of rail operations near Armstrong, Ontario. With 835 fires active across Canada on Wednesday and 112 out of control, the country's wildfire challenges were significant, drawing attention to broader climate concerns.