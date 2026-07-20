Global Oil Refining Faces Critical Challenges Amid Geopolitical Disruptions

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the global oil refining industry faces increasing pressures. The Middle East and Russia conflict ripple through energy markets, disrupting crude supply chains. This has led to significant stress in refining systems, impacting the availability of refined fuel products.

Key refineries in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE remain hindered due to regional conflicts, and Russia's refineries grapple with operational challenges following Ukrainian drone attacks. Together, these disruptions have reduced global refining output by approximately 5 million barrels per day compared to last year, leaving inventories at dangerously low levels with refining margins surged to unprecedented heights.

The U.S., once playing the role of a stabilizing force, now struggles with diminishing crude and refined product stocks. Key refining margins have reached record highs, indicating scarcity in the market. As demands for road and jet fuels peak, recovery remains uncertain, potentially leading to a significant economic impact globally.