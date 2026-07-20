Iran Aims to Revitalize Gas Production Amid Infrastructure Challenges

Iran plans to restore 100 million cubic metres per day of natural gas production following losses due to attacks. The restoration aims to stabilize energy supply and manage power shortages during hot months. Efforts include increasing electricity generation, notably through solar power, and stabilizing industrial production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:30 IST
Iran Aims to Revitalize Gas Production Amid Infrastructure Challenges
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  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran is set to rejuvenate its gas production capabilities by restoring around 100 million cubic metres per day in the coming months, as reported by the oil ministry's Shana news outlet. This initiative comes after significant losses resulting from U.S.-Israeli attacks that have significantly impaired the country's energy infrastructure.

According to Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah, the executive deputy to the president, the existing pressure on Iran's energy system, compounded by elevated summer demand, has exacerbated the need for restoration. National production had been at about 650 million cubic metres daily before the conflict, and regaining this capacity is crucial for ensuring energy stability amid ongoing power shortages.

In response, the government is intensifying efforts to manage consumption and bolster electricity generation, particularly through solar energy expansion. Despite continued attacks, oil and gas workers have managed to keep facilities running, striving to maintain steady supplies, especially for industrial and petrochemical sectors.

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