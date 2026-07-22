Rediscovery of the Pan Am Clipper Endeavor Sparks Reflection on Aviation History

The wreckage of the Pan American Airways flight, which crashed 74 years ago, has finally been discovered by an aviation search team off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials announced Tuesday. The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation collaborated with Discovery Channel’s series 'Expedition Unknown' for this historic find.

The ill-fated Douglas DC-4, known as Pan Am's 'Clipper Endeavor,' crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after departing from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952. Tragically, while all 64 passengers and five crew members survived the crash impact, only 12 passengers and all crew were eventually rescued.

Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, highlighted the profound impact of the disaster, which led to significant aviation safety reforms. Cutting-edge technology, including high-resolution sonar and autonomous underwater drones, was employed in the search that ended at a depth of nearly 2,000 feet.