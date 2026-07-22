Wildberries Warehouses Under Fire: Recent Attacks Disrupt Operations

Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, faced another attack on its warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, leading to several injuries. This follows a previous drone strike by Ukraine, which resulted in eight deaths, fires, and major operational disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:50 IST
Wildberries Warehouses Under Fire: Recent Attacks Disrupt Operations
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  • Russia

Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, is grappling with the aftermath of another attack on its warehouses reportedly leaving several individuals injured. The latest assault occurred at facilities located in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk.

Tatyana Kim, head and co-founder of Wildberries, confirmed the incidents on Wednesday amidst escalating tensions. The recent attack compounds the already challenging situation faced by the retailer.

Just days earlier, Ukrainian drones had targeted Wildberries' warehouses, claiming the lives of eight workers, causing fires, and severely disrupting company operations. These consecutive attacks have raised security concerns within the region's business sector.

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