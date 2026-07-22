Liverpool's Transfer Turmoil: Revamping the Reds

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola emphasizes the need to strengthen the squad following key departures and injuries. New signings include Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, but the team misses Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate. A winger remains a priority for the upcoming transfer window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:46 IST
Liverpool's Transfer Turmoil: Revamping the Reds
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Liverpool's manager, Andoni Iraola, has identified urgent areas needing reinforcements in the transfer market after losing crucial players and facing significant injury setbacks. Despite signing Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, the Premier League club grapples with the departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate. Meanwhile, fans are concerned about injuries sidelining Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni.

'It's tough to pinpoint exactly how many players we need with the transfer window still open,' Iraola told reporters in Chicago. 'We must remain adaptable to new opportunities. A winger is high on our list, but we must also consider our current injured players and the market dynamics.'

The challenge is also compounded by the uncertainty surrounding veteran players like goalkeeper Alisson. Iraola expressed his intent to keep the Brazilian, seeing him as pivotal to integrating new and young talent. Liverpool's pre-season kicks off with a match against Sunderland in Nashville, progressing to face Wrexham, Leeds United, AS Monaco, and Como. Their Premier League campaign begins with an away match against Newcastle on August 23.

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