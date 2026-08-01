Colombia's 2025 forest loss hits two-decade low, government says
Colombia achieved its lowest deforestation levels in two decades, with a 31% reduction in forest loss in 2025 compared to the 2021 baseline.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia recorded its lowest deforestation levels in two decades between 2022 and 2025, with forest loss in 2025 falling to 119,483 hectares (295,249 acres), the Environment Ministry and the country's Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies said on Friday.
The 2025 figure represents a 31% reduction from the 2021 baseline of 174,000 hectares (429,963 acres), the government said, exceeding its annual 20% reduction target for the fourth consecutive year.
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DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 31