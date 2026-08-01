Colombia's 2025 forest loss hits two-decade low, government says

Colombia achieved its lowest deforestation levels in two decades, with a 31% reduction in forest loss in 2025 compared to the 2021 baseline.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 22:25 IST
Colombia's 2025 forest loss hits two-decade low, government says
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  • Colombia

Colombia recorded its lowest deforestation levels ​in two decades between 2022 ​and 2025, with forest loss in ‌2025 ​falling to 119,483 hectares (295,249 acres), the Environment Ministry and the country's Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies said ‌on Friday.

The 2025 figure represents a 31% reduction from the 2021 baseline of 174,000 hectares (429,963 acres), the government said, exceeding its annual 20% reduction target for the ‌fourth consecutive year.

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