Hungary PM flags "critical" days ahead with looming nuclear shutdown

​Hungary ​faces a ‌critical period over ​the next five days ‌as a projected heatwave will coincide with the complete shutdown ‌of the country's sole ‌nuclear power plant for the first time in nearly half ⁠a ​century, ⁠Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on ⁠Sunday.

The power grid and ​public services will come under ⁠enormous strain in the next ⁠days, ​Magyar said on Facebook, asking companies, local governments ⁠and households to reduce electricity use ⁠significantly ⁠in peak evening hours.