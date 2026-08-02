Hungary PM flags "critical" days ahead with looming nuclear shutdown
Hungary faces a critical period as a projected heatwave coincides with the shutdown of its sole nuclear power plant for the first time in nearly half a century.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary faces a critical period over the next five days as a projected heatwave will coincide with the complete shutdown of the country's sole nuclear power plant for the first time in nearly half a century, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Sunday.
The power grid and public services will come under enormous strain in the next days, Magyar said on Facebook, asking companies, local governments and households to reduce electricity use significantly in peak evening hours.
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