Cuba plunges into darkness as electric grid collapses

Cuba's electricity grid collapsed on Sunday, plunging the island into darkness, amid a worsening energy crisis caused by US-imposed oil blockades and fuel shortages.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 09:35 IST
Cuba plunges into darkness as electric grid collapses
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba's ​electricity grid collapsed ​late on Sunday, the ‌state-owned grid ​operator said, plunging the island of about 10 million people into darkness ‌as blackouts become more frequent.

The outage follows three nationwide blackouts in July and comes as a U.S.-imposed oil blockade further strains ‌the island's ageing energy infrastructure. The Union Electrica de Cuba ‌gave no further details of the situation in its posts on X and Facebook.

Pressure on the power system has mounted as ⁠Cuba struggles to ​secure fuel ⁠imports. It lost a key source of fuel after an oil ⁠blockade imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, following Washington's January 3 ouster ​of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela had long been ⁠Cuba's primary oil supplier, with imports from Mexico also halted amid increased ⁠U.S. ​pressure. The power crisis coincides with a cautious opening of Cuba's tightly controlled energy sector, driven by fuel ⁠shortages and severe U.S. sanctions.

Havana recently authorized its first foreign-backed ⁠fuel import venture ⁠and allowed nearly 200 Cuban businesses to participate in wholesale fuel distribution.

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