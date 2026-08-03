Cuba plunges into darkness as electric grid collapses

Cuba's ​electricity grid collapsed ​late on Sunday, the ‌state-owned grid ​operator said, plunging the island of about 10 million people into darkness ‌as blackouts become more frequent.

The outage follows three nationwide blackouts in July and comes as a U.S.-imposed oil blockade further strains ‌the island's ageing energy infrastructure. The Union Electrica de Cuba ‌gave no further details of the situation in its posts on X and Facebook.

Pressure on the power system has mounted as ⁠Cuba struggles to ​secure fuel ⁠imports. It lost a key source of fuel after an oil ⁠blockade imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, following Washington's January 3 ouster ​of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela had long been ⁠Cuba's primary oil supplier, with imports from Mexico also halted amid increased ⁠U.S. ​pressure. The power crisis coincides with a cautious opening of Cuba's tightly controlled energy sector, driven by fuel ⁠shortages and severe U.S. sanctions.

Havana recently authorized its first foreign-backed ⁠fuel import venture ⁠and allowed nearly 200 Cuban businesses to participate in wholesale fuel distribution.